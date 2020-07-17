iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

