iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

