iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $280.95 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $288.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.20.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.