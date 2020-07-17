iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of EEM opened at $43.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

