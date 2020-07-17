iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 91.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,399.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 217,531 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000.

Shares of EMB opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

