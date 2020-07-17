iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

