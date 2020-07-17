iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

