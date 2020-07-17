iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 23,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $55.24 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $64.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

