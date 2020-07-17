iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 142.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.