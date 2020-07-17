iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 399.4% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

