iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

