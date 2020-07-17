iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 644.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $166.34 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $130.51 and a one year high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

