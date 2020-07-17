Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) Insider Buys A$29,999.18 in Stock

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) insider Anthony (Tony) D’Aloisio purchased 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.42 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.18 ($20,547.38).

Iress Ltd has a 1-year low of A$8.29 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of A$14.43 ($9.88). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19.

Iress Company Profile

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

