Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) Insider Buys A$29,999.18 in Stock

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) insider Anthony (Tony) D’Aloisio purchased 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.42 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.18 ($20,547.38).
Iress Ltd has a 1-year low of A$8.29 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of A$14.43 ($9.88). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19.
Iress Company Profile
