IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

IQEPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

