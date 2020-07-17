Iowa State Bank Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,083 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.9% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Intel by 6.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 666,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,865,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $7,801,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

