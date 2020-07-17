Iowa State Bank Sells 49 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $323.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

