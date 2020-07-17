Iowa State Bank Sells 11,520 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

