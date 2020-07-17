Iowa State Bank Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,440,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,446.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,363.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

