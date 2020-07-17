Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,344,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,752.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 122,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

