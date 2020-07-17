Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

CVX stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.79. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

