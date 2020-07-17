Iowa State Bank Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $240.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

