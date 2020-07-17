INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:IVPG)

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON IVPG opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.26) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.81. INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190.94 ($2.35).

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

