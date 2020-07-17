InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of InVitae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

NVTA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

InVitae stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

In other InVitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $114,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 2,060 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $34,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,863 shares of company stock worth $3,863,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 2,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

