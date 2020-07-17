InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 1,000 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $16,340.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $17,560.00.

NVTA opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InVitae by 2,981.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

