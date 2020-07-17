InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Director Eric Aguiar Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 2,981.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth $539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

