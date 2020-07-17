Investors Purchase Large Volume of State Street Call Options (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,542 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 925% compared to the average daily volume of 248 call options.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $64.64 on Friday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

