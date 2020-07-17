Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,139 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,651% compared to the average daily volume of 636 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Trevena by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,691 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 215,404 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

