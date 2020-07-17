Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,967 put options on the company. This is an increase of 952% compared to the average volume of 187 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $28,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $3,915,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. MAG Silver has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $15.72.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

