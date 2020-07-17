Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,018 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the average daily volume of 75 put options.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Oppenheimer cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,658,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,486,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after buying an additional 997,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,400,000 after buying an additional 626,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.