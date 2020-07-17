Investors Buy Large Volume of Hormel Foods Call Options (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,013 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,045% compared to the average volume of 438 call options.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,114,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

