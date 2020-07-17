Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,853 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 531% compared to the typical daily volume of 452 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.84 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

