Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 63,344 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average daily volume of 13,477 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

