Investors Buy Large Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,142 call options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average volume of 3,271 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $210,483.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,016.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,755 shares of company stock worth $329,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.23. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.