Investors Buy High Volume of Monster Beverage Call Options (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 490% compared to the average volume of 1,465 call options.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

In related news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $339,265,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

