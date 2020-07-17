Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 10,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 20.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $179,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,446.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,363.78. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

