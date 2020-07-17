Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Purchases 400 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Visa were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.55 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $375.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

