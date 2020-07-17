Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE):

7/15/2020 – Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/4/2020 – Washington Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

7/2/2020 – Washington Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

6/30/2020 – Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2020 – Washington Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

WRE stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

