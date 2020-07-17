InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.37.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 78.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $39,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,367 shares of company stock worth $173,826. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

