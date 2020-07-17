Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 903.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.