Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $92,716,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,862,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,302,000 after acquiring an additional 359,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,348,000 after acquiring an additional 383,773 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after buying an additional 787,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

