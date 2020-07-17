Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $103.24 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

