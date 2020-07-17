Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.