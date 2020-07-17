Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.21. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 6,108,200 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

The stock has a market cap of $600.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,486,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 122,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 314,915 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,082,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 483,125 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

