Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$13.50

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

ITP opened at C$14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.15. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.34. The company has a market cap of $881.61 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$374.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

In related news, Director Jorge Nelson Quintas purchased 9,100 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$105,381.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$690,284.48. Insiders have acquired 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $124,463 over the last ninety days.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

