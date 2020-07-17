International Holdings Ltd Acc Sells 3,500 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,567.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Holdings Ltd Acc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 18,430 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $241,801.60.

On Monday, July 13th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 40,000 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $540,800.00.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,523.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

