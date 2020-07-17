International Holdings Ltd Acc Sells 18,430 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 18,430 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $241,801.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Holdings Ltd Acc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 40,000 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $540,800.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $45,955.00.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.