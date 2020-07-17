Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.