Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

