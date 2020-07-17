Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,501 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

