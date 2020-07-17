Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

